Doncaster Rovers discover Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy opponents

Grant McCann will return to former club Hull City with Doncaster Rovers after the two sides were paired together in the Carabao Cup.
By Paul Goodwin
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

The first round tie at the MKM Stadium will take place in the week commencing August 7.

McCann could not resist the lure of the Championship when he quit Rovers to take over at Hull in 2019.

The Tigers were subsequently relegated from the second tier before McCann immediately guided them to the League One title.

Grant McCann, pictured during his time at Hull City. Photo by George Wood/Getty ImagesGrant McCann, pictured during his time at Hull City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
Grant McCann, pictured during his time at Hull City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
McCann was sacked by Hull in January 2022 following a takeover by a Turkish consortium.

Hull finished 15th in the Championship last season.

Meanwhile, Rovers will face Burton Albion, Mansfield Town and Everton U21s in the EFL Trophy group stage.

