Doncaster Rovers discover Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy opponents
The first round tie at the MKM Stadium will take place in the week commencing August 7.
McCann could not resist the lure of the Championship when he quit Rovers to take over at Hull in 2019.
The Tigers were subsequently relegated from the second tier before McCann immediately guided them to the League One title.
McCann was sacked by Hull in January 2022 following a takeover by a Turkish consortium.
Hull finished 15th in the Championship last season.
Meanwhile, Rovers will face Burton Albion, Mansfield Town and Everton U21s in the EFL Trophy group stage.