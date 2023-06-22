The first round tie at the MKM Stadium will take place in the week commencing August 7.

McCann could not resist the lure of the Championship when he quit Rovers to take over at Hull in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers were subsequently relegated from the second tier before McCann immediately guided them to the League One title.

Grant McCann, pictured during his time at Hull City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

McCann was sacked by Hull in January 2022 following a takeover by a Turkish consortium.

Hull finished 15th in the Championship last season.