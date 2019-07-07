Doncaster Rovers: Details on interview process as manager hunt nears conclusion
Doncaster Rovers have arranged interviews with five candidates for the position of first team manager, we understand.
Interviews will be held over the next two days at a venue outside the borough, with the possibility of a second round of talks on Tuesday if required.
Darren Moore and David Flitcroft are among the five people to be interviewed.
But reports that current Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is among the front runners for the job are understood to be wide of the mark.
Chief executive Gavin Baldwin said last week he hopes the club are in a position to be able to offer the job to their chosen candidate by Tuesday afternoon, though an announcement is more likely to come later in the week.
It is almost certain however the club will have a new manager by the time they face Gainsborough Trinity in their second pre-season fixture on Saturday.
For now, U23 coach John Schofield will continue to oversee first team training and will guide the side through their first friendly on Tuesday night at Rossington Main.
Former West Bromwich Albion boss Moore would be the emotional favourite among Rovers supporters having been a talismanic former player for the club between 1995-97.
He was dismissed by the Baggies in March with the club sitting fourth in the Championship. The 45-year-old had been in charge for less than a year, having made an excellent initial impression as caretaker manager for six weeks by almost keeping West Brom in the Premier League.
Flitcroft was sacked by Mansfield Town in May having suffered defeat on penalties in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs. He previously guided Bury to promotion to League One.