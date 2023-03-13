A move straight from the training ground helped George Miller score what proved to be the winning goal in the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 victory.

With Wimbledon’s defenders expecting the ball to land in the six-yard box, Miller slipped his marker and met Ben Close’s low pass in space to sweep home his eleventh goal of the season.

His defensive colleagues timed their run into the box late to help provide room for the strike, while Harrison Biggins also blocked a covering runner to allow his teammate a free hit at goal.

George Miller scored his twelfth goal of the season against AFC Wimbledon.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “I will probably have to give credit to Paul Green who works on the attacking set-plays quite a lot.

"We know we are not the biggest team in the league and we want to try and be creative in those situations.

"Credit to the players as well because they took it on themselves from the messages we’ve been giving them.”

Schofield also made a tactical tweak against the Dons to provide more support to Miller upon his return to the starting line-up.

He told The Free Press: “I played Luke Molyneux a bit higher to support George, almost like a second striker.”

Rovers’ number nine has at times been starved of service while leading the line on his own this term, with Caolan Lavery suffering a similar fate when he came into the XI.

Discussing the decision to drop Lavery and recall Miller, Schofield said: “We did watch the opponent, as we always do. Looking at the mobility of their centre-backs we felt George could move in behind and cause problems.

"But also every day in training when you are engaging with the players you get a feel, as well as seeing something analytical over how they can affect the game."

Schofield admitted the decision was tough on Lavery, who was left on the bench.

He said: “It’s probably the hardest part of my job, telling players they’re not going to start football games.

