Rovers fans who stayed until the end made their feelings clear at the final whistle after watching their side fall to their fourth 3-0 loss of the season against a side who were winless in 10 games had not scored in their last three.

"Rightly so, we have been beaten 3-0 by a team that hasn’t won a game in 10,” said Mitchell, who has kept just four clean sheets in 34 appearances this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn’t good enough. But I think a lot of the fans can see where we are going, how we are trying to play, the philosophy we are trying to build and a lot of people are on board with that.”

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell accepts fans were right to boo the team.

Mitchell added: "There is a period of transition, but we know we need to be better than that.

"We know they’re a great set of fans and they will stick by us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only four teams in League Two – all of whom occupy a spot in the bottom six – have conceded more goals than Doncaster this term.

“We want more clean sheets,” said Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven’t had enough this season at all, so we are really disappointed with that.

"We need to defend the box better, then we need to start creating a bit more in our play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m frustrated. Personally, I want a lot more. That’s hugely important to me.”

Mitchell also admitted players must take their share of the blame for the team’s yo-yo performances and results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inconsistency largely cost Gary McSheffrey his job, but fortunes have yet to improve under his replacement Danny Schofield.

"Players will take responsibility, I wouldn’t shy away,” said Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are the ones on the pitch putting the performances in, the staff can only prepare us as much as they can.

"It’s up to go out and solve problems while we’re on the pitch and almost coach each other through it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to take all the responsibility once the game has started.”

Doncaster host Rochdale, who occupy the second relegation spot, on Thursday before welcoming play-off chasing Carlisle to the Eco-Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad