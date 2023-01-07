Doncaster returned home from the capital empty-handed after Theo Archibald's stunning second-half volley from 25 yards proved the difference in a game of few chances.

Rovers, who had won three out of their last four matches heading into the game, shaded the first half but failed to withstand the hosts' pressure after the break as they stepped up their performance.

Asked if he felt his side deserved something to show for their efforts in east London, Schofield said: "Potentially yeah.

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield.

"I thought particularly in the first-half, the way we implemented our style, the way we worked for each other in the second half with the fundamental parts of the game, if we'd have come away with a point I don't think no-one could have begrudged us that."

Rovers restricted Richie Wellens’ O’s to few clear opportunities, particularly in the first period, but failed to register an effort on target against the division's meanest defence.

Top-scorer George Miller came closest for the visitors when he found space in the box in the first half, only to fire wide.

Schofield said: "They are very difficult to break down. They were missing a couple of players today but they have got real good squad depth.

"They are very well coached, you can see that. They've got a really good defensive shape and they have really good attacking moments. They're a team it will be difficult to score goals against."

Doncaster missed another chance to move back into the play-off places and would have moved as high as fourth with a win against Orient.

Instead, they remain eighth in the fourth tier and one point off the top seven.

Schofield said: "There were a lot of positives - again - from the performance.

"When we reflect there will be a bit of pride in there. It's not an easy place to come and it was a real challenging game, but we will suffer, reflect on it, and pick the positives out of it as well as the areas we can improve."