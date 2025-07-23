Doncaster Rovers' derby date kick-off time switched after police advice
Grant McCann's side welcome Rotherham United to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, August 30 and it was recently announced that this fixture would kick-off at 12.30pm after being chosen by Sky Sports for live TV coverage.
Now, the reverse fixture at the New York Stadium has also been shifted - despite being seven months away.
Rovers are scheduled to visit Rotherham on Saturday, February 21 and although the game will still take place that day, it's been moved to a 12.30pm start.
A statement on Rovers' website said: "This shift has been implemented on police advice. Ticket information for the fixture will be released in January."
Rovers begin the new season at home to Exeter City on Saturday, August 2. Before that they welcome Blackpool to DN4 this Saturday for their final pre-season outing.
