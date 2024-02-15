Doncaster Rovers’ derby clash at Grimsby Town inching towards away sell-out
At the time of writing just a small handful of tickets were still on sale for Saturday's Blundell Park clash (3pm).
Rovers were given an allocation of just shy of 1,200 tickets and supporters have been quick to snap them up. The Free Press understands that despite demand no more will be allocated to Rovers, who make the short trip to Lincolnshire unbeaten in their last three games.
The away following is set to be Rovers' second-highest of the season - only bettered by the 1,223 that travelled to see the team's Boxing Day loss at Notts County.
Grant McCann's side were denied victory in their last outing, at Salford City, when the hosts equalised with a late, late free-kick to ensure spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.
Despite that blow Rovers are actually on their longest unbeaten league run (three) in a year.