Rovers might have been taken the lead twice but their visitors had an answer on both occasions and finished the match in the ascendancy.

Ultimately, it was a point gained, rather than two points dropped, for Grant McCann’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Kigour hit the post with a close-range header in the 12th minute as Mansfield, who had won their previous two games, dominated the opening stages.

Joe Ironside celebrates opening his account for Doncaster Rovers.

But the tide turned when Doncaster debutant Tom Nixon opened the scoring with an early contender for goal of the season.

Nixon was one of six changes to the starting line-up following Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Newport and quickly justified his selection with an unstoppable half-volley from 25 yards after 20 minutes.

The 20-year-old almost followed up that memorable strike with an assist following a delicious cross, only for Stags stopper Christy Pym to deny Tommy Rowe with his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, at the other end, Ian Lawlor tipped an effort from Lucas Akins wide as Mansfield searched for an equaliser.

Rovers edged proceedings after the goal but Mansfield reasserted themselves in the match after drawing level in the 42nd minute following a ruthless counter-attack.

They broke quickly after Jack Senior was robbed of possession with Rhys Oates taking the ball to the byline, where he crossed for former Doncaster trialist Louis Reed to head home from close range.

Senior almost atoned for his error when he found Luke Molyneux unmarked in the box in first-half stoppage time, but the winger fired over when he should have hit the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Re-energised, Mansfield also came close to another before the break but Lawlor was off his line quick to clear Davis Keillor-Dunn's cross before Akins could connect.

Rovers were quicker out the blocks for the second period and Joe Ironside must have thought he'd opened his account for the club when he curled an effort just wide of the post after a superb through ball from George Broadbent.

Next it was Mansfield's turn to go close and Owen Bailey was forced to head behind for a corner after Akins had teed up Reed for his second with a cross to the far post.

Richard Wood replaced Tom Anderson at the end of the first period due to concussion and did superb to stop Mansfield sub George Maris from giving his side the lead in the 58th minute after Lawlor could only parry an effort from Oates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield were dominating more and more and should have had the ball in the back of the net not long after the hour mark.

Thankfully for the home side, it hit one of their players on the line after a desperate goalmouth scramble following a free-kick.

Nigel Clough's side continue to enjoy the lion's share of possession and territory but were punished for not taking their chances in the 76th minute when Ironside tapped in for his first Rovers goal after Pym couldn’t keep hold of Rowe's strike.

The visitors had a quick response, however, and Maris drew them level four minutes later with a low strike from outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oates fired just wide from distance seconds later as they pushed for a winner from then until the final whistle.

Rovers: Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson (Richard Wood, 39), Luke Molyneux (Tyler Roberts, 74), George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside (Deji Sotona, 88), Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke (Mo Faal, 69)

Subs: Louis Jones, James Maxwell, Sam Straughan-Brown

Mansfield: Christy Pym, Callum Johnson (Hiram Boateng, 22; George Maris, 56), Alfie Kilgour (Jordan Bowery, 16), Baily Cargill, Lucas Akins, Aden Flint, Aaron Lewis (Will Swan, 46), Stephen Quinn (Ollie Clarke, 87), Rhys Oates, Louis Reed, David Keillor-Dunn

Subs: Scott Flinders, George Cooper