Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson says he’s over latest injury woe

The Doncaster Rovers defender has endured an injury-hit 12 months which has severely limited his game-time, having been plagued by a persistent foot issue and more recently a back complaint.

Anderson was given an epidural for the latter and missed the FA Cup first-round defeat to King's Lynn earlier this month but has featured in Doncaster’s last six league games.

“My back is feeling good,” he said.

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers; 12/11/2022 3.00pm;Blundell Park ; Howard Roe 07973739229; Doncaster's Tom Anderson

"It’s feeling a lot better since I had the injection.

"I would say after this last injection it’s 100 per cent back, so I haven’t got to worry about it now.”

Anderson, now 29, is managing his body through the rigours of training and playing matches week in, week out once again.

He said: "I’m still feeling a few niggles but I’m happy to have played a few games on the bounce.

"It can be difficult when you have been out for so long but I’m enjoying being back around the lads and playing.”

Like Jon Taylor, another of Rovers’ long-term injury casualties who has recently returned to action, Anderson knows it will take time to get up to full speed and reproduce the form which saw him captain the team when they were flying high in League One.

He said: "It’s not going to happen in three or four games.

"When you get into 10 or 15 your body gets used to it all again because when it shuts off for eight or nine months it can take a while.”

Anderson, who has worn the captain’s armband with Adam Clayton and Tommy Rowe out of the side, added: "Sometimes, if you’re out for a week, it can take two or three weeks to just get that week back.

"I’m getting on a bit now so I have to make sure I try not to push too much too early.”

Getting on he may be, in relative terms, Anderson still has plenty to offer and the side has benefitted from his presence at the heart of defence.

He said: ”I know I have still got years left it’s just when you are playing Saturday-Saturday-Saturday and you’ve not had it for a while you have just got to be careful.

"Any niggles you might have, you have just got to watch them a bit more and stay strong mentally.”

Anderson added: "If you have been out for so long you think ‘is that a bit more than what it is?’ It can play on your mind.

"I make sure I do stuff away from the pitch to ensure I’m ready for the game on Saturday.”

Even with Anderson back, however, the defensive solidity boss Danny Schofield craves has yet to materialise consistently.

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Colchester means Rovers have kept just four clean sheets in all competitions this season.

While Doncaster are in League Two’s top half for goals scored, their defensive record is the division’s fifth worst.

Anderson said: “It’s a tough one because you feel like you’re taking a step forward and then a step back.