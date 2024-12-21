Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson breaks silence on serving 'tough' six-game ban

Tom Anderson is Rovers' longest-serving player, having joined the club back in 2018.

Doncaster Rovers centre-half Tom Anderson has spoken for the first time about the lengthy suspension he served earlier on in the season.

The 31-year-old was sent off in the home defeat by Chesterfield back on September 28. He was shown red for violent conduct, with a three-match ban being handed down after an off-the-ball incident with the Spireites' Chey Dunkley.

The FA then hit Anderson with a further three-game suspension for using threatening and abusive language to a match official as he headed for the tunnel. The centre-half admitted that latter charge and was also fined £3,000.

It meant an extended stay on the sidelines for Anderson, who didn't return to action until October 29 - an EFL Trophy tie away at Barnsley.

His manager Grant McCann said at the time that he felt the decision to upgrade the ban to six games was "a bit extreme".

Now, speaking about the episode for the first time Anderson admits it was tough sitting out whilst the campaign was in full swing.

"Yeah, it was tough. Obviously the first week or so wasn't too bad but then where you have to do your runs after the game or you're by yourself it's hard work," he told the Free Press.

"When you're not training towards something, it can be difficult. Even if the lads are working on something like the shape ahead of the weekend, then you're just out there running by yourself so it's not easy.

"People will obviously say 'well it's your own fault' and I guess it was but emotions run high in games. That's part of it. It's not my first suspension! But it's certainly the longest one I've had but it happens and it's part of the job so you have to tick over and stay fit, which is what I did."

Anderson will be hoping to keep his place in the starting XI for Rovers’ first game of a bumper festive schedule, starting with the lunchtime visit of Tranmere Rovers today (12.30pm).