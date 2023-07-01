Things were no different at Cantley Park when Doncaster Rovers began their preparations for the new campaign earlier this week.

Boss Grant McCann gave the players a gruelling fitness challenge of running a kilometre - the equivalent of 10 lengths of a full-sized football pitch - in under three minutes and 30 seconds.

Not everyone passed Thursday's test, McCann revealed, before singling out young defender Bobby Faulker for individual praise after their light-hearted exchange left the 18-year-old with a point to prove.

Doncaster's Bobby Faulkner in action against Gillingham last term.

Despite beefing up over the summer, Faulkner was the fastest member of the squad, clocking an impressive time of 3:10.

"I think I got into his head a little bit the day before because we did some jump tests and his highest jump was 37 and Joe Ironside was the highest at 50,” said McCann.

"I did say to him 'I wouldn't fancy you at the back post against Ironside'.

"To be fair to him he did come back and said 'he wouldn't get there. I'd have elbowed him in the ribs by then'.

"I think I got into him a little bit, I think he had to prove a point in the running. It was great to see.

"Three minutes and 10 seconds with a turn is really good. I'm really pleased with him. All the boys put a real effort in, but next time we do that we expect them to get better."

Norton-born Faulkner made 22 appearances for Rovers in his breakthrough season last year.

The talented teenager spent three days training with academy youngsters at Manchester United in October to aid his development.

The temporary link-up was organised by Doncaster's head of recruitment, James Coppinger, to give Faulkner a taste of what's needed to reach the top.

The youngster fell out of favour under Danny Schofield and spent time on loan at Worksop and Spennymoor Town before being recalled due to injuries and finishing the season back in the team.

It remains to be seen where he will continue his development next term.

