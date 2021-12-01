Doncaster Rovers defender signs new 18-month contract

Joseph Olowu

The defender joined the club in September on a short term deal until January and has impressed in his 11 appearances so far.

Boss Richie Wellens recommended the 22-year-old be offered a contract extension and the deal was granted by the club’s recruitment team, with Olowu handed improved terms in a contract that includes incentives.

Olowu said: “I’ve worked hard since getting my initial deal so to be rewarded with an extension - I’m really happy.

“I’ve enjoyed the settling in process and I have had to be patient but eventually the opportunity came my way.

“I’m glad to get the deal done as since I signed it’s been something that has been in my mind to sort.

“I’ve tried to make it clear that I’ve bought into the club and showed everyone that I’m working hard for the shirt I wear.

“My aim is just to kick on and try to be the best I can be, I’m only 22 so there is a lot of development left for me.”

Manager Richie Wellens added: “We believe we’ve got a great young centre back in Joseph.

“He has all the attributes to go really far in the game and we believe he could develop into a key player for us.

“His attitude on and off the pitch has been first class since he arrived, and we’re delighted that he sees his future here with us.”

Olowu was released by Arsenal in the summer and went on trial with Manchester United U23s for several weeks. He took up the opportunity with Rovers to pursue his hopes of breaking into senior football.

Recruitment team member James Coppinger said: “We know the attributes a Doncaster Rovers centre back should have, and Joseph’s strong character, willingness to improve, and his performances on the pitch make him someone that we believe can have a bright future with this club.

“We don’t want to be a club that is always rebuilding – we have a clear idea of what a Doncaster Rovers team should look like and I’m working closely with the manager, Graham [Younger, talent identification manager] and the board so we can build something that everyone associated with the club can be proud of.”

