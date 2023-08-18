Anderson was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Mansfield Town after a clash of heads with teammate Owen Bailey, who was unscathed.

McCann feared the centre-half had broken his nose – “best case scenario” – or even his cheekbone.

"We are hoping to have him back next week,” said the Rovers chief.

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson suffered a concussion in the draw against Mansfield Town.

"Once he is symptom-free, he can come back into the building. But he’s still a bit groggy.”

FA rules state players are not allowed to return to playing for at least six days after suffering a concussion.

McCann has no other fresh injury concerns ahead of the weekend but will once again be without several senior players.

Kyle Hurst and Ben Close could be next to return for Rovers.

McCann said: “Hursty is coming along very nicely. We should have him back in training next week.

"I’m hoping Ben Close will be back next week, he has been out on the grass.

"We are slowly but surely getting people back. It’s frustrating, but we have to focus on what we have got.”

Jamie Sterry has had surgery on his toe after the injury to his ligaments turned out to be worse than initially thought.

The right-back will be missing for about eight weeks, McCann confirmed.

Elsewhere, Jon Taylor is set for a second opinion from another specialist on his knee injury.

"It’s a strange one,” said McCann.