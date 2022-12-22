Doncaster Rovers defender ruled out for six weeks after suffering fresh setback

The centre-back was involved in a collision during training which moved several metal plates inserted in his face after he fractured his eye socket and cheekbone was fractured against Rochdale.

That accident, which occurred in October, ruled him out for six weeks.

Doncaster chief Danny Schofield said: “He went to see a surgeon and he’s put him back to square one.

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu.

"It’s going to be six weeks before he’s on the pitch ready to make contact again."

Olowu, 23, has been restricted to just six appearances this season.

Having started Rovers’ first three games this term, he was ruled out for a month after picking up a groin strain in the Carabao Cup defeat to Lincoln City.

Two games into his return he was taken off after just 10 minutes against the Dale.

Schofield said: “It’s really disappointing for Joe, he was devastated.

"He’s a player who’s very engaged, he wants to learn, he wants to get on the pitch, so it’s tough for him and obviously a loss for us.

"He just collided with a player but unfortunately it banged right on the area he initially injured.”

London-born Olowu has been granted time off over Christmas to be with his family.

Schofield, whose side will play three times over the festive period, said: “He can’t do much else.

"He will come back in the New Year and get back to work.”

Doncaster winger Luke Molyneux has also been injured in recent weeks but will be fit to face Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day.

Schofield said: “He’s come through a week’s training well, pretty much unscathed.

"We are just getting him back up to match fitness with training sessions and extra individual moments of coaching.”

Ollie Younger and Aidan Barlow are the only other injury absentees at Cantley Park, Schofield said.

"Ollie’s stepping up his recovery, he’s been down at St George’s Park for a couple of days to receive some quality treatment.

"Aidan is back on the pitch training, so it’s pretty positive on that front.”

