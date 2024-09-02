Doncaster Rovers defender on how he pushed for a reunion with Grant McCann after Hull City success

Brandon Fleming has enjoyed a good start to life at Rovers. Pic: Howard Roe

Doncaster Rovers loanee Brandon Fleming believes he had "to take control" of his career and push through his loan switch from Hull City.

The full-back arrived last month on a loan arrangement that is scheduled to run for the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign. He's made a strong start so far, starting the last two league games and impressing in wins over Morecambe and Port Vale.

Fleming had fallen down the pecking order at City and so when the chance of a reunion with former Tigers' chief Grant McCann, he felt he had to do his utmost to ensure it happened.

"I spoke to the manager at Hull and said 'I've got an opportunity to play'," Fleming, who was part of Hull's League One title-winning squad under McCann in the 2020-21 season, told the Free Press.

"At the end of the day it's my career and sometimes you have to take control. I'm in the last year of my contract and I need to play games.

"The manager at Hull (Tim Walter) let me go and was really good about the situation and he understood what I was saying to him. The first week or so is out the way, when you're not fully out of your shell perhaps. But happily I'm really settled now."

Regular left-back James Maxwell is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on a fractured metatarsal, meaning Fleming now holds that particular shirt. But the 24-year-old is under no illusions as to the strength of the squad that McCann has put together.

He added: "It's all about competition for places. That's what you need if you want to be a successful team.

"It's just normal to have good players in every position and we have that. It's about just pushing each other and hopefully that benefits us all in the long-run."