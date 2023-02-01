Younger ruptured his hamstring during a training session just days before the start of the campaign and has yet to feature this term.

The 22-year-old, who can play at right-back or in the centre of defence, had been on the final stage of his recovery with a return to action potentially just weeks away.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “Ollie Younger had a bit of a relapse with his injury. We are just waiting to see the extent of that.”

Ollie Younger in Doncaster Rovers' final pre-season friendly against FC United of Manchester.

Younger made 16 appearances for Rovers last season following his arrival from Sunderland in January.

Meanwhile, Tommy Rowe will be available for selection for Saturday’s visit of Hartlepool United having come through a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bolton Wanderers’ B Team on Tuesday.

Club captain Rowe suffered a back spasm in training on Christmas Day which saw him miss the festive period and three games in January.

Schofield said: “He’s available for selection, whether I would rush him back for this game is something I have to decide.”

A hamstring injury to defender Adam Long is the only fresh concern for Schofield ahead of this weekend’s match.

Midfielder Ben Close was taken off against Mansfield Town with cramp last weekend but is OK.

Doncaster fielded a team consisting of fringe players and those in need of minutes against the Trotters.