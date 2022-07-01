The 25-year-old defender was a near ever-present last term, making 52 appearances in all competitions after joining from Cambridge United in the summer.

He is expected to be back fit in the opening weeks of the new campaign, which starts on Saturday, 30 July.

Doncaster's Kyle Knowle. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Elsewhere, captain Tom Anderson, who has not played this calendar year, is awaiting an appointment with a specialist regarding a foot issue, according to an update from the club.

Several other unnamed senior players will sit out Doncaster’s first pre-season friendly away to Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday.

“There’s a few players coming towards the end of their rehabs and the first couple of games will probably come too early for them,” boss Gary McSheffrey said.

“It’s important we don’t risk them when we’re getting them back to full fitness.

“Some are a little bit behind others so we go to Armthorpe with a mixed group really - first teamers and a few youth team players filling numbers for the second half.”

Winger Jon Taylor will make his long-awaited return to action tomorrow, however, after missing all but three matches last season.

Tommy Rowe, who signed a new two-year contract last month, will also be involved, having missed the end of the 2021/22 campaign due to a groin injury which required surgery.

McSheffrey added: “It’s great to have someone like Jon back with his character, his experience and above all else his quality.

“Tommy hasn’t missed a training session and he’s looking sharp. He’s leading the group and setting examples.”

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s backroom staff reshuffle continues.

The club has appointed physiotherapist Michael McBride to the medical department, while Michael Cairney has been hired as head scout.

McBride has spent the previous four years with Scunthorpe United and his previous clubs include Coventry City, Bristol City, St Johnstone, Wigan Athletic and Chesterfield.

He also spent more than a decade as the head physiotherapist for the Football Association in his native Scotland.