Olowu becomes the latest player to commit his future to Rovers after captain Tom Anderson and Kyle Hurst also signed new two-and-a-half year contracts earlier this month.

“I’m just grateful,” Olowu said.

“I came in initially on a short-term contract and I’m just grateful that I’ve gone on and had a good 18 months for the club to say they trust and believe in me enough to give me the contract.”

Joseph Olowu has been a key player for Doncaster Rovers this season.

Centre-back Olowu, 23, initially arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium in September 2021 and has since established himself as a key member of the first-team squad.

The former Arsenal youngster has made 53 appearances in the red and white of Doncaster, scoring five goals.

His new contract will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025 and comes as a huge boost to the club, who are looking at another season in League Two despite aiming for an immediate return to League One this term.

It is also another endorsement for the work of head coach Danny Schofield despite mixed results on the pitch.

Schofield confirmed the club had been in discussions with Olowu for some time amid interest from elsewhere in his services.

He said: “I feel he’s a player with a lot of potential, a lot of development and really good attributes that he’s showing on the pitch so it’s really good news for us.

“With players having interest around them because they’re good footballers who are doing well, it’s good to get them signed up for the foreseeable future. It’s important for us because we can prepare, plan and build for next season with a group that are established with the messages of what we want them to do in the game.

“If you can get key players nailed down then you can hit the ground running in pre-season, add people and grow from there.”