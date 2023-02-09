Joseph Olowu’s Doncaster Rovers teammates have been quick to Christen his new look.

The defender will be wearing a face mask for the next few weeks following his return from a facial injury.

“I don’t know about it bringing superpowers but it’s brought a lot different names,” said the 23-year-old, who is pushing for his first start since October away to Swindon Town this weekend.

Joseph Olowu celebrates the victory against Tranmere.

"I’m just rolling with them all. I’ve had Zorro, Batman, I think someone threw Black Panther in there. They are endless.

"I’ll be honest, I had no idea who Zorro was.”

Olowu had the design altered to make it a more comfortable fit and ensure he could get on with the task of being a no-nonsense defender who, by his own admission, enjoys the ‘Royal Rumble’ of League Two football.

The former Arsenal youngster’s performances in the red and white of Doncaster have endeared him to the club’s fans, making him one of the the most popular players at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Olowu, who is one of 11 Rovers players out of contract at the end of the season, said: “I do feel the love from the fans.

"Fans make a football club. If you can connect with them and they can see the passion you have for the club they will naturally gravitate towards you.

