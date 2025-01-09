Doncaster Rovers defender in bullish mood ahead of Hull City FA Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay McGrath says Doncaster Rovers have little to fear when they head to Hull City this weekend.

Rovers travel to the Championship strugglers on Sunday lunchtime in the FA Cup third round looking to bounce back from a disappointing league loss to Port Vale last time out. Grant McCann's men suffered a 2-1 defeat to their promotion rivals with results elsewhere seeing them drop down to seventh in the table.

They now get the chance to pull off an upset against a side battling relegation in the second tier.

"The focus has to turn to the next game," McGrath, who has been a mainstay in McCann's side this term, told the Free Press. "We need to rectify the Port Vale result in that next game. It'll be against tough opposition, obviously with them in the Championship.

"But it's a game I think we can go there and win. As long as we play the way we know we can, and don't give away chances we could maybe do something.

"We'll work hard this week and get our heads down. We have to show what we can do. Never mind the result, we have to turn up, play and put on a good performance that will hopefully stand us in good stead for the second part of the season."

The Port Vale game saw Rob Street make his Rovers bow just a day after signing on loan from Lincoln City. His 45-minute cameo was impressive and he capped it with a goal, although he had to wait a couple of days before the EFL's dubious goals committee credited him with it.

McGrath was full of praise for his newest colleague, who is eligible for the trip to the MKM Stadium.

Jay McGrath has been one of Rovers' most-used players this term.

"He looked like a bright spark when he came on," he added. "He brought a lot of energy onto the pitch. He's very direct and can hold the ball up well so it's nice to have that breath of fresh air and new face around the place.

"It helps us but it also helps him as well because he can play in different positions, wherever called upon so it's a good tool to have."