Doncaster Rovers defender delivers candid and refreshing verdict on Leyton Orient horror show

It would be easy, when you've just lost 4-0 away from home, to either refuse to engage in post-match media duties or just trot out tired old clichés.

So credit has to go to Jack Senior, the Doncaster Rovers defender, for fronting up after his side's thrashing down at Leyton Orient last weekend. Senior's responses to questions dished out by the Free Press and BBC Radio Sheffield at Brisbane Road were clearly well-thought-out. There were ample pauses as the full-back properly constructed an answer, in an articulate fashion.

It was a refreshing change to the vast majority of player interviews and the only thing more evident than the 28-year-old's disappointment was a desire to put things right quickly. "The black and white of it is that it's not good enough," Senior said, as Rovers' winless run in League One stretched to five matches.

"Fans have spent their hard-earned money to come all this way and it's not what Doncaster is about. We haven't come this far in a short period of time to produce performances like that. I firmly believe with this group that this is just a spell right now.

Jack Senior applauds the travelling Rovers fans after last weekend's defeat down at Leyton Orient. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"I can't give the magic answer as to why that is. But since I've been here we've created a group that can definitely overcome this."

Senior says that Monday's session at Cantley Park is likely to be one where players and staff review the video nasty with full honesty.

"You have to learn from these results," he added. "You can't just review the good games and not the bad games because if anything you learn more from the bad ones because there's more things to work on and there's more to analyse after a defeat.

"It's about reaffirming messages for the next game and just highlighting what we expect of each other. There'll definitely be a lot of reviewing. We'll sit down and pick the bones out of it and say what we think.

"They are few and far between but the thing is that we don't accept it. It shouldn't happen and it's not what we're about. It's not good enough."

Rovers will look to get back on track this Saturday with the visit of Northampton Town.