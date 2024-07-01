Doncaster Rovers defender closes in on temporary switch
The 19-year-old is joining up with League of Ireland outfit Dundalk on a loan arrangement. Reports from Ireland suggest that the move will be completed before Thursday, when Dundalk travel to Shamrock Rovers. Clubs there play their season from February to November. Dundalk are currently second-bottom in the table, with the season just past the halfway mark.
Faulkner hardly featured last season, making just four appearances and only two of them in the league. He was injury-riddled but the club's decision to extend his contract suggests that the forthcoming loan may only be a short-term agreement.
Back in April Rovers chief Grant McCann told the Free Press: "Bobby was coming back from injury but then felt a little bit of a relapse but then started to come back again.
"We've extended his contract by taking up his option so that gives him time over the summer to get back and get fit and get ready for pre-season."
Rovers have so far brought in seven players and offset it by releasing a handful of players and sanctioning Deji Sotona's departure to Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee.
Faulkner will spend the rest of the season in County Louth before returning to Rovers for the second part of the 2024-25 campaign.
