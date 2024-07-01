Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bobby Faulkner will depart Doncaster Rovers before the end of the week, the Free Press understands.

The 19-year-old is joining up with League of Ireland outfit Dundalk on a loan arrangement. Reports from Ireland suggest that the move will be completed before Thursday, when Dundalk travel to Shamrock Rovers. Clubs there play their season from February to November. Dundalk are currently second-bottom in the table, with the season just past the halfway mark.

Faulkner hardly featured last season, making just four appearances and only two of them in the league. He was injury-riddled but the club's decision to extend his contract suggests that the forthcoming loan may only be a short-term agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in April Rovers chief Grant McCann told the Free Press: "Bobby was coming back from injury but then felt a little bit of a relapse but then started to come back again.

"We've extended his contract by taking up his option so that gives him time over the summer to get back and get fit and get ready for pre-season."

Rovers have so far brought in seven players and offset it by releasing a handful of players and sanctioning Deji Sotona's departure to Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee.