Doncaster Rovers dealt further blow as defender set for two months on sidelines

The right-back started on the opening day against Harrogate but has missed Doncaster's last two games.

"Jamie is going to be out for about eight weeks," said McCann.

"It's some ligaments in his toe from the game last week."

Sterry had hoped his injury problems were behind him, having struggled for fitness at former club Hartlepool last term.

He sat out of Doncaster's pre-season friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale due to a back complaint.

Kyle Hurst was also missing from the Doncaster side that were beaten 4-0 at Newport today.

Hurst has yet to be involved for Rovers this season due to a thigh injury.

McCann did not give a timescale for his return but said: "He's getting closer."