Doncaster Rovers dealt further blow as defender set for two months on sidelines

Jamie Sterry will be out for two months due to injury, Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has confirmed.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Aug 2023, 19:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 19:57 BST

The right-back started on the opening day against Harrogate but has missed Doncaster's last two games.

"Jamie is going to be out for about eight weeks," said McCann.

"It's some ligaments in his toe from the game last week."

Doncaster Rovers defender Jamie Sterry will be out for up to eight weeks.
Doncaster Rovers defender Jamie Sterry will be out for up to eight weeks.
Sterry had hoped his injury problems were behind him, having struggled for fitness at former club Hartlepool last term.

He sat out of Doncaster's pre-season friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale due to a back complaint.

Kyle Hurst was also missing from the Doncaster side that were beaten 4-0 at Newport today.

Hurst has yet to be involved for Rovers this season due to a thigh injury.

McCann did not give a timescale for his return but said: "He's getting closer."

Ben Close, Jon Taylor and Zain Westbrooke were also left out of Doncaster's matchday squad in South Wales, with only the latter travelling for the clash.

