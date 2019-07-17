Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore to discuss potential transfers for first time - including Rangers' Glenn Middleton

Darren Moore. Picture: Chris Etchells

Moore has taken his time to assess the group of players since his appointment a week ago and insisted he would only begin assessing transfer options once he had done so.

And he will formulate initial plans in conjunction with Baldwin, including his preferred choice for assistant manager.

"He asked for a period of training sessions and some games to get the know the players well.

"He knew the players in his interview. He knew every detail.

"But it's not the same as seeing them in training and games.

"We've got our first proper meeting on Wednesday to talk about assistant managers, players etc.

"Hopefully after Wednesday we'll start making those decisions but they will be led by Darren.

"The conversation will be about how he wants to allocate his resources."

Following Grant McCann's departure for Hull City, Baldwin kept alive several transfer deals that had already been agreed in principle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of those was Ben Sheaf, who joined on loan from Arsenal last week with Moore's blessing.

And the chief executive says Moore will still have the opportunity to decide on other deals the club had lined up.

"There are still options but as we've said all along, they're got to be Darren's options, not ours," Baldwin said.

"They were identified by Doncaster Rovers before Grant left and we got them into a position where if Grant had stayed we'd have got them over the line.

"However they have got to be Darren's players. If they're not we won't progress and if they are then we will."

One deal which remains a possibility is a loan move for Rangers winger Glenn Middleton, despite reports in Scotland that the Glasgow giants would be looking to move the players elsewhere.

"We've kept that conversation alive," Baldwin said.

"Football is a world where things can change very quickly.