Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore provides transfer update following Grimsby defeat

Darren Moore

Rovers, who operated in a 4-2-3-1 system, enjoyed some good spells of possession but never seriously threatened Mariners goalkeeper James McKeown and too many attacks broke down in the final third.

Darren Moore admitted afterwards that his side lacked a cutting edge and, after spending the first ten days in the job assessing his squad, is now likely to press ahead with plans to add to his attacking options.

“We could do with one or two more bodies in there to bolster it a little bit more,” said Moore.

“We’re working extremely hard to achieve that.

“We’ve got two weeks to the start of the season and we’re working hard to see if the right players are available to bring here.

“If they are then we will do so, to try and help and bolster the team a little bit more.

“It’s the front end of the pitch where a little bit more help is needed at this immediate stage,” he added.

“But it’s about the right players becoming available. We’ll keep working on it.”

While the back four and holding midfielders Ben Sheaf and Ali Crawford did little wrong at Blundell Park, the attacking quartet of John Marquis, Kieran Sadlier, Matty Blair and Madger Gomes often struggled to make significant inroads against their League Two opposition.

Ben Whiteman missed the game with a cricked neck after originally being named in the starting eleven, while James Coppinger stayed at home with an ankle niggle but is expected to train on Monday.

“We obviously need to see a lot more cutting edge at the top end of the pitch,” said Moore.

“We need to be more threatening and more dynamic up there and more of a threat to the opposition.

“At times we looked threatening but nothing really came of it but that takes time and work on the training ground.

“We’ll look at the team, the balance of it, and see if we can add one or two to the squad to help it going forward.”

Trialist Will Atkinson featured as a late substitute for Rovers and Moore may consider handing the former Mansfield midfielder a short term deal.