Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on whether he will bring in an assistant
Darren Moore will hold talks with potential assistant managers for Doncaster Rovers over the next few days.
Moore was confirmed as Rovers manager last Wednesday and opted to take a few days to assess the lie of the land at the club before making any significant alterations.
But bringing in a right hand man looks set to be one of the first items on the agenda this week.
“I will,” Moore said when asked if he would be appointing an assistant.
“I’ve given myself some time and space over the last few days.
“But I will be looking to appoint and get someone to come in and help out.
“I will do it as soon as possible.
“Once I get the weekend over, I’ll be speaking to one or two about the challenge and the opportunity here.”
Sheffield-born Wayne Jacobs – who was a coach at West Bromwich Albion last season – was with Moore at Cantley Park this week but it is understood he is not being considered for the assistant’s job at this time.
Moore’s assistant at West Brom prior to his dismissal was former Rovers forward Graeme Jones, who took charge of Luton Town in May.
Another member of the coaching staff at the Hawthornes, Jimmy Shan, was caretaker boss after Moore left the club but departed himself following the Baggies’ appointment of Slaven Bilic.