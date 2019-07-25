Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore confirms his coaching team
Darren Moore has confirmed Doncaster Rovers’ new-look coaching team for the forthcoming season.
Former Wolves and Crystal Palace full back Jamie Smith was this week appointed as assistant manager after leaving his role as an academy coach at West Bromwich Albion.
Under-23s boss John Schofield, an ex-teammate of Moore’s at Rovers, will remain involved with the first team after overseeing training during the managerial recruitment process.
And goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard completes Moore’s backroom team.
“Jamie’s somebody I worked with at my previous employees,” said Moore.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He’s a fantastic coach. He eats, sleeps and breathes the game and loves working with the players.
“I’m really pleased to be working alongside Jamie, as well as Paul Gerrard and John Schofield.
“That will formulate the first team coaching staff here at Doncaster Rovers for the season ahead.
“I’m delighted to have them on board. That’s us together now as a team, so we can get our heads together now and look forward to the new campaign.”