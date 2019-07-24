Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore appointment 'has brought the club together'

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin

That is the verdict of chief executive Gavin Baldwin, who is convinced Rovers are stronger as a result of their managerial change.

Rovers saw their manager walk out on them for a second successive summer when Grant McCann left last month to test himself in the Championship with Hull City.

But Baldwin says Moore’s return to Doncaster – where he made himself a crowd favourite in the mid-1990s – has united the club.

“We believe Darren has brought the club together,” said Baldwin.

“I’ve never known an appointment that has been so popular with fans, players, staff.

“Even sponsors are coming to the club and saying ‘good guy, we’re really excited about this’.

“So I think it’s genuinely an appointment that has brought the club together and has given us the hope and optimism that we all want at the start of the season.”

Asked if the club needed a lift following McCann’s defection to Hull, Baldwin said: “We didn’t want Grant to leave.

“When he approached us saying he wanted to talk to Hull then at that point he’d gone because you can’t have a manager that wants to be elsewhere.

“It was disappointing but as we’ve said before our job is to come out of the situation stronger than we went into it – and we probably are stronger than we went into it.

“That’s no disrespect to Grant. It’s just a different personality that has got a history with the club, that’s got an aura, that’s got a compelling personality that means everyone wants him to do well.