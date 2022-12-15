But that was hardly necessary with Saturday’s visitors Harrogate Town, who boast a quartet of Huddersfield Town loanees in their ranks.

Danny Grant, Jaheim Headley, Josh Austerfield and Matty Daly all played under Schofield when he was in charge of the Terriers’ B team before taking the top job at the West Yorkshire club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four have featured regularly for Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites this term and every one of them bar Daly, who is injured, could play this weekend.

Huddersfield loanee Jaheim Headley celebrates scoring for Harrogate.

"I know them very well,” said Schofield.

"When I was B team coach I worked very closely with all four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really like all four players and I really like them as people. They were really good to work with for me and responded really well.

"We had a bit of a journey together in helping them develop as players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back Headley has caught the eye in North Yorkshire this season and could have a bright future.

Schofield added: “When I was at Huddersfield I was one, as well as other coaches and people in the building, who were saying he could be a first-team player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that’s where he will progress to. He’s gone to Harrogate and taken a while to adapt, which is always the case, but he’s putting in some really positive performances now.

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see him starting for Huddersfield in the next couple of years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Luke Armstrong is another threat for Harrogate.