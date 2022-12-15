News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers: Danny Schofield tips Huddersfield Town youngster on loan at Harrogate for bright future

Danny Schofield and his backroom staff normally watch five of their upcoming opposition’s games ahead of playing them.

By Steve Jones
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 5:09pm

But that was hardly necessary with Saturday’s visitors Harrogate Town, who boast a quartet of Huddersfield Town loanees in their ranks.

Danny Grant, Jaheim Headley, Josh Austerfield and Matty Daly all played under Schofield when he was in charge of the Terriers’ B team before taking the top job at the West Yorkshire club.

All four have featured regularly for Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites this term and every one of them bar Daly, who is injured, could play this weekend.

Huddersfield loanee Jaheim Headley celebrates scoring for Harrogate.
"I know them very well,” said Schofield.

"When I was B team coach I worked very closely with all four.

"I really like all four players and I really like them as people. They were really good to work with for me and responded really well.

"We had a bit of a journey together in helping them develop as players.”

Left-back Headley has caught the eye in North Yorkshire this season and could have a bright future.

Schofield added: “When I was at Huddersfield I was one, as well as other coaches and people in the building, who were saying he could be a first-team player.

“I think that’s where he will progress to. He’s gone to Harrogate and taken a while to adapt, which is always the case, but he’s putting in some really positive performances now.

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see him starting for Huddersfield in the next couple of years.”

Striker Luke Armstrong is another threat for Harrogate.

A handful in the air, Armstrong has also scored five goals in his last four matches.

