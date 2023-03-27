Performances and results have taken a dive in recent weeks and with 11 first-team players now unavailable a lifeline does not appear to be in sight for Doncaster Rovers.

Despite knowing for some time wins were needed for a play-off push, talk of which now seems farcical, they now have just one victory in eight following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Northampton.

Restlessness is growing among those fed-up fans who still need convincing the current direction of travel – at board level and on the pitch – is the right one.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

Some of them have already made their minds up.

For now, all head coach Schofield can do is work with what he’s got, even if those players left don’t inspire confidence they are up to the task of rescuing much pride in the final eight games.

“I try and be as positive as I can,” he said.

"It’s difficult because if you don’t win football games there’s a lot of criticism directed at you, there’s certain questions asked which maybe upset you a little bit but that’s something I have got to get used to – and I have got used to. It’s something the job involves.”

Schofield was given a tougher-than-usual ride in Saturday’s post-match press conference and then approached by a smattering of fans asking for answers as he left the stadium.

His record of 13 defeats in 25 matches is hard to defend given the board’s expectations for promotion this term.

Their demands for an ‘entertaining and attacking approach’ in the process are not being met at present, either, although complaints about budgetary restraints from senior figures at the club have been voiced louder as the season has gone on.

"I want everyone to be positive and smiling all the time but it doesn’t happen, it’s impossible,” said Schofield.

"But I have to switch my mindset to be that way and I’ll continue to do that because that’s the person I am and I feel that’s the way to do it moving forward.

"If I lull into that negative feel it becomes very difficult.

"I’ll try and be positive within and create positivity around me and the staff and players. We know we need to be better and that’s my focus, to try and get better.”

Schofield once again insisted he would not change his principles to try and get results despite another poor display.

He says he believes playing this way wins football games, but 20 of his 34 matches in management have ended in defeat.

There has been an admission a change in style may come at a cost to results initially. After six months in the job, however, Schofield is running out of credit with his doubters.

Call his beliefs stubbornness, but Schofield’s remit is to deliver the board’s wishes for a particular style of football, albeit one which is yet to come off consistently.

Still, without an improvement in performances and results soon, he risks losing the confidence of those who still back him.