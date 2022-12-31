Winger Taylor had to be helped off the pitch by Doncaster physio Michael McBride after injuring his knee just 16 minutes into his first start since September against Tranmere on Boxing Day.

The 30-year-old has spent much of the last two years sidelined due to injuries, which have restricted him to 18 appearances since March 2021.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “We are waiting for the swelling to go down, then he’s going to have a scan on it and we’ll see what the damage is.”

Anguish for Doncaster's Jon Taylor as he suffers another potential setback.

Meanwhile, Tommy Rowe could again be unavailable when Rovers welcome high-flying Carlisle United to the Eco-Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Club captain Rowe has missed the last two fixtures after suffering a back spasm in training on Christmas Day, but the issue is not thought to be serious.

Schofield, whose side overcame Rochdale 4-3 on Thursday, said: "It was just an innocuous one in a passing drill the day before the Tranmere game, so we are hoping he won’t be long.

"Carlisle might be too soon.”

Adam Clayton also missed the Rochdale clash but hopes to be back in contention on Sunday, having forced his way back into the starting XI in recent weeks.

Schofield said: “His lower back stiffened up last week when it was really cold and it’s not fully recovered, so we decided to leave him out and let him fully recover.”

