Rowe limped off in the second half of Doncaster’s 2-0 win over Tranmere on Tuesday after being hurt in a collision with goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell when they tried to clear the ball out from defence.

The club captain was making just his twelfth appearance of an injury-hit campaign and could now be facing another spell on the sidelines.

Doncaster boss Schofield, whose side moved to within two points of the final play-off spot after snapping a three-game losing streak, said: “We are hoping it’s not too serious, it was more of an impact rather than a pull.

Doncaster's Tommy Rowe receives treatment from the club's new physio Karl Blenkin.

"I think he got a kick in his glute in the 18-yard box and just felt it a little bit more when he made an overlapping run.

"When you make a run and you pull up you fear the worst, but I’m hoping it’s not too bad."

Rowe played on for a few minutes following the collision before requiring further treatment from Doncaster’s new physio Karl Blenkin, who has replaced Exeter City-bound Michael McBride.

Blenkin previously served as head physiotherapist for Doncaster Knights Rugby Football Club, having also worked for Castleford Tigers RLFC and Doncaster RLFC.

Schofield had been keen to integrate the influential Rowe back into the starting XI at the earliest opportunity.

An individualised training is in place for the 34-year-old to maximise his availability in the final part of the season.

Schofield said: "We have discussed before about getting Tommy Rowe available for as many games as possible because he is so important to us, the squad with what he brings as a person, as a player.

"It was never the plan to play him for 90 minutes. We will just assess his injury and hope it’s not too much.”

Rowe replaced Ben Nelson on the left of a back three after the on-loan Leicester City defender missed out due to a calf problem.

Harrison Biggins was also ruled out with Charlie Lakin taking his place in the centre of the park.

The pair underwent scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of any potential injuries. More news is expected later this week.