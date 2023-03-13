Miller scored for the first time in 17 matches as Doncaster beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 on Saturday to register his twelfth goal of the season but just his fourth since Schofield took charge in October.

The striker’s four-month drought saw him taken out of the starting XI in place of January arrival Caolan Lavery earlier this month.

Miller said: "It’s not easy to come out of the team but at the end of the day it’s his (Schofield’s) decision and he is the manager for a reason.

Doncaster's George Miller gets past Wimbledon's Aaron Pierre.

“Every player would say they are a better player for him coming in, I have that respect for him.”

Asked if he felt he had also improved since Schofield took charge in October, Miller said: "Definitely. I was very one-dimensional before this gaffer came in.

"Football fans who know football can see how my overall game has improved.

"My overall presence and impact on the game has improved, so I’m grateful for that.

"Whether you’re starting, not starting, not in the squad, there’s not one person in that dressing room who can say they are not a better player for him being here.”

Miller singled out his hold-up play as one area that’s improved.

He said: "I couldn’t drag a bag of sand before he came in.

"In some of my better games I've dictated play from up front and that’s all down to him.”

Three of former Barnsley and Middlesbrough man Miller’s five assists this term have come under Schofield’s management.

Miller added: "All I used to do is play on the shoulder and run in behind constantly. I didn’t have many more strings to my bow but under this gaffer I have got more in my repertoire.

"I can come and link play, and that’s a demand to play in his team. I think I have moulded to that quite well."

Miller scored eight times under Schofield’s predecessor, Gary McSheffrey, who brought the 24-year-old to the club on a three-year deal last summer.

“I’ve not really taken too much notice of it,” he said of his barren spell in front of goal in recent months.

"In those 16 games I’ve had some rubbish games and some really good games, people forget about them.

"Today I didn’t play that well but a goal papers over the cracks. Against Swindon it was probably one of my best games for Doncaster but I’m rubbish because I didn’t score.”

The arrival of Lavery in January has provided stronger competition for a starting spot up front, particularly given Schofield’s preference for playing with one striker.

Lavery was dropped to the bench in place of Miller on Saturday – a decision Schofield admitted was a tough one to make.

Miller said: “Caolan is going to think he’s the best striker here, I’m going to think I’m the best striker here.

