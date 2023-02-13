But the Doncaster Rovers boss occasionally makes an exception.

Leicester City loanee Ben Nelson has caught the eye in his three starts since joining on loan last month and was a standout player as Rovers’ kept back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time in more than two years with Saturday’s 2-0 win over Swindon Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a player with a lot of potential,” said Schofield of the 18-year-old, who has represented England up to under-19 level.

Ben Nelson gets on the ball for Doncaster Rovers.

"We’ve been quite fortunate because he went to Rochdale for his first loan spell. Getting a player that’s already experienced at such a young age is important.

"I think he’s going to have some career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield wants his team to play out from the back and Nelson, who has all the makings of modern-day centre-half, looks to be a perfect fit for those demands.

The youngster has already featured on the bench for Leicester City’s first team in the Premier League and Europa League and was even linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last year.

On making the grade, he said: “You are always going to have the confidence you can do it now but obviously at such a young age I think I need to get different experiences.

"It’s vital to build my profile and if I get to that stage I’ll be better equipped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson has temporarily relocated to Doncaster until the end of the season and performed John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ to his new teammates for his initiation song.

"I feel like my singing capabilities match up with his,” he joked.

Nelson was one of two changes to Doncaster’s starting XI at the County Ground as he and Joseph Olowu replaced Ro-Shaun Williams and Tommy Rowe, who dropped to the bench.

Schofield said the switch was down to getting ‘fresh legs’ on the pitch and added: “I thought Joseph Olowu came on against Tranmere and had a really good impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was nothing to do with other players’ performances, sometimes you get a feeling and make that decision.