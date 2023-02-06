Centre-back Williams has played more minutes for Doncaster Rovers than any other outfield player this season but, much like the team, his performances have been blighted by inconsistency.

He is approaching 150 professional appearances aged 24 and has been an ever-present in League Two under both Schofield and his predecessor Gary McSheffrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked why he retains confidence in Williams following criticism of his displays from some fans, Schofield said: “It’s seeing things on a day-to-day basis.

Ro-Shaun Williams has struggled for consistency in a Doncaster Rovers shirt.

"We always evaluate the squad, assess performances and see which players we feel can impact each game.

"We feel Ro-Shaun is a wholehearted player, a very good player who gives everything for the club and wants to win football games.

"We continue working with players to get the best out of them.”

Several Doncaster players were caught out of position when Dan Dodds broke away on the counter attack to score with his side’s first shot on target in the 88th minute on Saturday.

Williams was the last man but couldn’t close Dodds down quickly enough or shepherd him away from goal before he fired home.

Monday saw Schofield and his staff conduct video analysis with the squad, as well as unit and individual meetings, ahead of a quick turnaround before their next game at home to Tranmere tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need players to physically recover but we can mentally challenge them in terms of the off-field coaching,” he said.