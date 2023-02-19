Schofield revealed fourth official Scott Williams told him Kyle Hurst ‘should have gone down’ when he was clipped inside the box in the first half of Saturday’s match.

Perhaps to his detriment, the winger stayed on his feet despite stumbling and referee Darren Drysdale signalled for play to continue.

Schofield said: “I said to the fourth official ‘it’s a penalty’ and he said ‘he (Hurst) should have gone down’.

Jonathan Micthell punches clear under pressure.

"If he’s saying that to me, he’s telling my player to dive. That tells me it’s a penalty.”

Asked if Hurst should therefore have gone to ground, Schofield said: "I’ve got honest players. If he’s giving me advice to tell him that, do I pass that information onto the player to go down?

"It baffled me that comment. I don’t understand it. It’s a foul, it’s a blatant foul.”

Schofield was seemingly unhappy with several decisions which went against Doncaster at the VBS Community Stadium

He said: "I thought the officiating...I’m not going to mention too much but things like pushes in backs, other comments the referee is making to me I just don’t understand.

"I’m not here to make excuses, we got beat and we move on.”

Asked if Rovers would follow up on their concerns, Schofield said: "We put reports in with the referees and we say our comments.