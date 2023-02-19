Doncaster Rovers: Danny Schofield ‘baffled’ by official’s response to ‘blatant’ penalty in Sutton United loss
Danny Schofield was 'baffled' by the fourth official's response to his side's penalty claim for a 'blatant foul' in their 2-0 defeat to Sutton United.
Schofield revealed fourth official Scott Williams told him Kyle Hurst ‘should have gone down’ when he was clipped inside the box in the first half of Saturday’s match.
Perhaps to his detriment, the winger stayed on his feet despite stumbling and referee Darren Drysdale signalled for play to continue.
Schofield said: “I said to the fourth official ‘it’s a penalty’ and he said ‘he (Hurst) should have gone down’.
"If he’s saying that to me, he’s telling my player to dive. That tells me it’s a penalty.”
Asked if Hurst should therefore have gone to ground, Schofield said: "I’ve got honest players. If he’s giving me advice to tell him that, do I pass that information onto the player to go down?
"It baffled me that comment. I don’t understand it. It’s a foul, it’s a blatant foul.”
Schofield was seemingly unhappy with several decisions which went against Doncaster at the VBS Community Stadium
He said: "I thought the officiating...I’m not going to mention too much but things like pushes in backs, other comments the referee is making to me I just don’t understand.
"I’m not here to make excuses, we got beat and we move on.”
Asked if Rovers would follow up on their concerns, Schofield said: "We put reports in with the referees and we say our comments.
"We try and be fair and honest with these situations.”