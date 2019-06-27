Doncaster Rovers: Danny Andrew expecting hostile welcome on return to Keepmoat

Danny Andrew

The full back has been handed an early season reunion with Rovers for his new club Fleetwood Town.

And he feels the reaction to his departure on social media will not have died down by the time he returns to the Keepmoat in six weeks.

Now departed boss Grant McCann was scathing of the actions of Andrew and his agent during protracted contract negotiations, feeling Rovers were played off against other clubs to secure the 28-year-old a better deal.

While insisting there are two sides to the story, Andrew has felt the full force of a negative reaction from Rovers fans in the aftermath.

"I have to go back to Doncaster third game of the season that might be interesting for myself,” he told the Fleetwood Weekly News.

"I think it will be quite mixed (reception) maybe more towards the abusive side. Just going off the Tweets I have got.

"But I gave everything I got and everything I had to the club while I was there and I will give everything to Fleetwood now.

"That is how it works.

"The fans love the club (Doncaster). They support them and they are entitled to their own opinions.

"But I know my reasons for leaving.

"Talks broke down and that is football.

"It happens in every team, every season.

"It is unfortunate I got a bit of bad social media put towards me.

"I'm a man, I take it on the chin, they have their opinions, they support their football club and they are entitled to their opinion."

Andrew insists his primary motivation for moving to the north west was to be close to the family of his new wife.

"My family played a massive part,” he said.

"I've got a lot of friends up here.

"Mine and my wife's family live miles apart from each other so we could not really live near one of them.

"Location wise it is pretty much perfect for what we needed.