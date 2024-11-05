Doncaster Rovers could record biggest crowd of season so far for visit of Notts County

Doncaster Rovers are braced for a bumper crowd as they finally make their return to the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side are gearing up for the visit of Notts County on Saturday (3pm). Rovers haven't played in DN4 since a shock defeat to Bromley back on October 22. They have enjoyed plenty of joy on the road since then, with three successive wins in three different competitions. After a deserved derby victory at Bradford, McCann's men progressed in both the EFL Trophy and FA Cup thanks to wins at Barnsley and Barrow respectively.

Attentions now return to the bread and butter of League Two and with County having sold out their 3,000 allocation for Saturday's clash, it promises to be a memorable occasion. The Magpies, sitting third on the same points as Rovers but with a better goal difference, are well-backed on the road and regularly take healthy allocations. They sold out the tickets for this weekend's game in quick time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers' highest home crowd so far this season was against Chesterfield (10,790) but there is a chance this weekend’s attendance could eclipse that.

Notts County have sold out their allocation for Saturday's visit to Rovers . (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Demand is expected to be high for the game, which is one of just three league games for McCann's side in a slimmed-down November. They are also at home the following Saturday (November 16) to Salford before a trip to Carlisle the week after.