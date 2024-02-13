Doncaster Rovers could have unearthed secret weapon as they bid to end strange anomaly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lincoln City winger arrived last month on a loan arrangement and last weekend he posted a man-of-the-match performance in the crucial win over Tranmere Rovers in only his third appearance.

He provided a cute assist for Joe Ironside in the first half before clinching what proved to be the winner in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as well as bringing an end product and displaying some neat touches and tricks, Adelakun also has another eye-raising quality in his locker - and one that could boost Rovers in the coming months.

It was at Sutton earlier this month that he displayed his penchant for a long throw. Against Stockport it was used more sparingly but the 27-year-old has nevertheless shown he has the skill in abundance - although, bizarrely, it was only earlier this season with his parent club that the tactic first started to be used.

"I've known I've had (a long time) it but it's only ever been used this season," Adelakun said, when quizzed on it by the Free Press.

"I think they only discovered it at the beginning of the season at Lincoln! It's something that I can use, obviously if the option is on to use it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His manager Grant McCann is certainly open to taking advantage of it: "We've seen him throw it further, to be fair. Maybe we'll have to move the advertising hoardings for him!"

Hakeeb Adelakun notched his first goal for Doncaster Rovers last weekend. (Pic: John Hobson/AHPIX LTD).

McCann also name-checked the likes of Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux as having long-throws. Indeed, Rovers will be hoping to utilise these assets in the coming weeks as they look to end what on paper looks a strange anomaly.

That is that no centre-half at the club has yet scored this season. Given the aerial prowess that the likes of Richard Wood and Joseph Olowu possess, it is certainly an eye-raiser with two-thirds of the campaign elapsed.

"We've had loads of opportunities for the centre-halves, whether it's from set-plays, corners, stuff like that," McCann says. "We had one nearly come off against Tranmere, we just didn't get on the end of the second phase. Hakeeb, Jamie and have all got long throws so these are things we can definitely use going forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adelakun, who will be hoping to earn a third straight start in tonight's trip to Salford City, is out of contract with the Imps this summer but when quizzed on his future he straight-batted the question and insists he's not looking that far ahead.