Doncaster Rovers contract update with Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins decisions made

Doncaster Rovers have been given a huge boost after the news that Luke Molyneux had penned a contract extension.

But it's been offset slightly by the news that the two other players also offered deals have rejected them. Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins have each turned down offers and it brings to an end a two-week wait for anxious supporters.

Sadly, it isn't the news that many fans wanted to hear with both players having played crucial roles in the run-in. Adelakun, who excelled after joining on loan in January, is out of contract with Lincoln City but has chosen to turn down Rovers' offer.

Meanwhile, Biggins departs after two seasons. He ended last term with a flourish, netting in his final three appearances in a Rovers shirt but missed the second leg against Crewe through injury.

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Grant McCann said of the pair:

"Unfortunately Hakeeb and Biggo will go to pastures new. We’d love to have kept them. We offered them good contracts based on what we felt was good for them and how they performed.

"But it’s just football. You don’t get everything you want so we had to act quickly. We always had plans in place if we didn’t keep players.”

The news means Rovers now have clarity over the squad of players they have going forward. Molyneux's re-signing comes just a day on from the confirmation that Jordan Gibson will arrive on a free once his Carlisle deal expires. He adds to the signing of Joe Sbarra, from Solihull Moors earlier this month.