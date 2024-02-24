Doncaster Rovers continue upward trajectory as they record deserved win over Wimbledon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slowly but surely this team are becoming a well-oiled operation. It's now five unbeaten for Grant McCann's men and any talk of relegation has now all but subsided.

The game's key moment came in the early junctures with loanee Hakeeb Adelakun continuing his rich vein of form with a fine finish from close-range.

Rovers, deploying the same starting XI that dismantled Grimsby seven days prior, picked up where they left off from last week's thumping. It took them less than three minutes to hammer home the advantage here.

Hakeeb Adelakun celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against Wimbledon.

Matty Craig, who gets better game by game, started it off by winning the ball back fiercely and feeding Harrison Biggins. He then drove forward and ate up plenty of yards before feeding man-of-the-moment Adelakun, who applied the cute finish.

Chances came and went for them to build on that opener but a mixture of profligacy and dogged Wimbledon defending denied them a second.

They came close second half with sub Kyle Hurst and Luke Molyneux both testing Alex Bass in the opposition goal. In truth, the visitors never looked like overturning the one-goal buffer. The closest they came was a tepid effort on target from James Tilley that Thimothee Lo-Tutala comfortably kept out.

A few months back they may have squandered this kind of lead, but right now they have a bucketful of momentum and everyone at Rovers is only looking upwards.