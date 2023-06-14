Rovers will make their first visit to the Minstermen’s 8,500-capacity ground, which opened in February 2021, on Tuesday, 18 July.

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm.

York finished 19th in their first season back in the National League last season.

A general view of the LNER Community Stadium (photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images).

Doncaster begin the first of six warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Rossington Main on Saturday 8 July.

After that they will travel to Boston before heading north to St Andrews in Scotland for a training camp.

They play York upon their return before another away friendly on Saturday, 22 July.

Rovers then host Darren Moore’s newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday side at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, 25 July (7pm kick-off).

Doncaster round-off pre-season with a home match against League One outfit Port Vale on Saturday, 29 July.