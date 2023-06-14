News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Doncaster Rovers confirm York City pre-season friendly at LNER Community Stadium

Doncaster Rovers will take on York City in a pre-season friendly at the LNER Community Stadium.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST

Rovers will make their first visit to the Minstermen’s 8,500-capacity ground, which opened in February 2021, on Tuesday, 18 July.

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm.

York finished 19th in their first season back in the National League last season.

A general view of the LNER Community Stadium (photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images).A general view of the LNER Community Stadium (photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images).
A general view of the LNER Community Stadium (photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images).
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster begin the first of six warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Rossington Main on Saturday 8 July.

After that they will travel to Boston before heading north to St Andrews in Scotland for a training camp.

They play York upon their return before another away friendly on Saturday, 22 July.

Rovers then host Darren Moore’s newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday side at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, 25 July (7pm kick-off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster round-off pre-season with a home match against League One outfit Port Vale on Saturday, 29 July.

The new season begins on Saturday, August 5, with fixtures released at 9am next Thursday.

Related topics:York CityDoncasterNational LeagueScotlandSt AndrewsBoston