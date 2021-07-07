Doncaster Rovers confirm Sheffield United friendly
Doncaster Rovers will face Sheffield United at the Keepmoat Stadium in their penultimate pre-season friendly.
The Blades will make the short trip to Doncaster on Wednesday, July 28 (7pm).
United finished bottom of the Premier League last season and have appointed former Watford and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic in an attempt to secure promotion from the Championship at the first attempt.
Tickets priced £10 for adults, £5 for seniors (60+), £5 for young adults (18-24) and £1 for juniors (17 and under) are available at tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk.
Rovers host Newcastle United on Friday, July 23 and conclude their pre-season programme at Harrogate on Sunday, August 1.
Meanwhile, Rovers have instructed fans that there will be no tickets available on the gate for their opening friendly at Rossington Main on Saturday.
Tickets for the Rossington game can be bought HERE.