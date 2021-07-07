Doncaster Rovers confirm Sheffield United friendly

Former Rovers striker Billy Sharp is set to return to the Keepmoat with Sheffield United. Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Blades will make the short trip to Doncaster on Wednesday, July 28 (7pm).

United finished bottom of the Premier League last season and have appointed former Watford and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic in an attempt to secure promotion from the Championship at the first attempt.

Tickets priced £10 for adults, £5 for seniors (60+), £5 for young adults (18-24) and £1 for juniors (17 and under) are available at tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers host Newcastle United on Friday, July 23 and conclude their pre-season programme at Harrogate on Sunday, August 1.

Meanwhile, Rovers have instructed fans that there will be no tickets available on the gate for their opening friendly at Rossington Main on Saturday.