Doncaster Rovers confirm new date for Tranmere Rovers clash after postponement
Doncaster will now host Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, February 7 after the original fixture was postponed.
The game had been due to take place on Saturday but was called off due to a section of the Eco-Power Stadium pitch being frozen.
It will now take place next month, with a 7.45pm kick-off time.
Doncaster have seen their last two matches fall victim to the weather.
A new date is yet to be confirmed for their clash against Crawley Town, which was postponed a fortnight ago due to a waterlogged pitch at the Broadfield Stadium.
Danny Schofield’s side travel to Mansfield Town this Saturday, by which time they would have gone 21 days without playing a game.
The team trained on the 3G pitch next to the stadium last weekend following the news of their latest postponement.
This weekend’s game is expected to go ahead as temperatures across the north of England rise.
About 1,900 Rovers fans are expected to make the trip to Nottinghamshire.