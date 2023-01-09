Doncaster Rovers confirm new date for Harrogate Town clash after postponement
Doncaster Rovers’ postponed clash against Harrogate Town has been rearranged to Tuesday, March 7.
The game was due to be played on December 17 but was called off due to freezing conditions across the UK.
It will now take place in March with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Harrogate are managed by Doncaster-born Simon Weaver and are currently nineteenth in League Two.
It is believed Rovers have never played the Sulphurites in a competitive clash.
Harrogate groundshared with Doncaster for their first two games as an EFL club in 2020.