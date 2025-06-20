The Eco-Power Stadium (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers have added another game to their pre-season schedule - and it's one that will have fans scratching their heads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club usually have at least one home friendly each summer, more often than not against a team from a higher division. Last year they welcomed Championship duo Hull City and Middlesbrough to the Eco-Power Stadium.

However, this time around there will be just one home friendly of the summer and oddly it'll be against opponents that they'll share a division with in League One next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool, managed by former Newcastle, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce, are heading to DN4 for a warm-up game on Saturday, July 26. The game will be a 3pm kick-off.

It's understood that many clubs have had difficulties pencilling in friendlies with Championship clubs owing to the fact that the second tier starts a week later than Leagues One and Two.

The Blackpool game will act as the final friendly of pre-season, with the new campaign getting underway the following weekend (August 2/3). Rovers discover their fixture schedule for 2025-26 on Thursday, June 26 at midday.

Other friendlies lined up by Rovers include away trips to Gateshead and MK Dons and a double-header on the same day against Stamford and Peterborough Sports respectively.