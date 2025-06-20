Doncaster Rovers confirm home friendly - against opponents from same division
The club usually have at least one home friendly each summer, more often than not against a team from a higher division. Last year they welcomed Championship duo Hull City and Middlesbrough to the Eco-Power Stadium.
However, this time around there will be just one home friendly of the summer and oddly it'll be against opponents that they'll share a division with in League One next season.
Blackpool, managed by former Newcastle, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce, are heading to DN4 for a warm-up game on Saturday, July 26. The game will be a 3pm kick-off.
It's understood that many clubs have had difficulties pencilling in friendlies with Championship clubs owing to the fact that the second tier starts a week later than Leagues One and Two.
The Blackpool game will act as the final friendly of pre-season, with the new campaign getting underway the following weekend (August 2/3). Rovers discover their fixture schedule for 2025-26 on Thursday, June 26 at midday.
Other friendlies lined up by Rovers include away trips to Gateshead and MK Dons and a double-header on the same day against Stamford and Peterborough Sports respectively.