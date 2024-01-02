Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Jamaica international joined Doncaster on a season-long loan deal in the summer, bringing international pedigree to the Eco-Power Stadium. However, he has been a bit-part player in League Two this term.

He managed just two league starts for Grant McCann’s men and will now return to his parent club. Roberts has not featured for Wolves this season, therefore is eligible to be sent out on loan elsewhere.

A statement issued by Doncaster read: “We can confirm that the loan of Tyler Roberts from Wolverhampton Wanderers has been brought to an end.

Wolves have recalled Tyler Roberts from Doncaster Rovers. Image: Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

“The 20-year-old Jamaica international has returned to Molineux after making 15 appearances for Rovers during the first half of the season.

“We thank Tyler for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him all the very best for his future.”

Roberts is one of four Wolves players to be recalled from loan spells following the opening of the January transfer window. He has returned to Molineux alongside Harvey Griffiths, Alfie Pond and Oliver Tipton.

Wolves’ pathways manager Steve Davis said: “It’s been mixed for them all and they’ve all had different experiences of the clubs they’ve been at – whether that’s the way they’re run, the position they’re in the league, how the players around them have dealt with that and the environment that they’ve set.

“You learn as a development player just how crucial it is, how reliable you have to be and how much pressure there is in that environment.