Young winger Tavonga Kuleya and striker Jack Goodman have both left the club on loan. The pair have both joined Matlock Town, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League - the seventh tier of English football. The duo will join the Gladiators on loan arrangements that run for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Kuleya, 19, has had a clutch of loan moves with this latest switch being his third temporary spell away from DN4 after similar stints at Sheffield and Gainsborough Trinity. He has made six appearances for Rovers this term.

As for Goodman, 18, he has finally landed a temporary club after almost joining Northern Ireland outfit Linfield last month. The move broke down because of red tape but he can now finally look forward to getting some much-needed senior minutes.

The pair could debut at home to Ashton on Saturday.

Speaking in general about the possibility of moving youngsters out on loan, Rovers chief Grant McCann said: "It's difficult because we find it hard with the younger players. Some of them have had multiple loans this season.

"They go away and spend time at these clubs and don't get any real consistency. What's important for us is to find the right place for them where they get a bit of trust and a run of four, five games. I know it's difficult in non-league where there's pressure to get results.