Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the loan spell of Sheffield United prospect Louie Marsh has been brought to an end.

The teenager arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium in September after Doncaster agreed a deal for him to join on a season-long loan. However, his stint has been cut short after just eight appearances for Rovers.

His time at the club was disrupted by injury, as he suffered a severe break of his upper arm in October.

A statement issued by Doncaster read: “We can confirm that the loan of Louie Marsh from Sheffield United has been brought to an end.

Sheffield United agreed for Louie Marsh to join Doncaster Rovers on loan in the summer transfer window. Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

"The 19-year-old striker has returned to Bramall Lane after making eight appearances for Rovers and netting his first senior goal in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against Everton under-21s.

“Unfortunately, Marsh suffered a severe break of the upper arm during the trip to Mansfield Town in the same competition, which ruled him out of action for several months.