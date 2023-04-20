Head coach Danny Schofield again felt the wrath of frustrated fans during the draw at Harrogate Town last weekend – where the away supporters were located just behind the dugouts.

A video also emerged online of Rovers’ head of sports science Sam Bowring attempting to reason with one angry supporter.

The atmosphere at the Eco-Power Stadium has turned nasty over recent weeks as Rovers’ on-field issues show very few signs of improving.

Rovers have won one game in the last 13 and have lost six of their last eight matches which has seen them drop into the bottom half of the League Two table.

A peaceful protest about the running of the club was held by a small group of Rovers fans before the last home game against Grimsby Town on Easter Monday.

Rovers said in a statement: “We understand that overall results and performances in the last two years have not met expectations and respect the right of our supporters to express their views.

“However, there is a limit to what we consider to be acceptable. When the expression of views becomes abusive, either in person or online, a line is crossed.

“Unfortunately, there have been occasions when that has been the case throughout this season and last. Most recently, members of staff were subjected to horrendous, deeply personal comments during a match, that certainly could not be considered reasonable in any environment.

“Regardless of the potentially negative impact on an individual’s ability to carry out their job, no one should face such abuse in the workplace, even if that is in the incredibly emotive environment of professional football.

“We will not tolerate any personal abuse directed towards players, coaching staff or any other staff member employed by the club.”